Bethune-Cookman DFO enters NFL pipeline forum

Bethune-Cookman University Director of Football Operations Lakiah Robinson has been tabbed as a possible future leader in the NFL.
Courtesy: Bethune-Cookman University Athletics

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Bethune-Cookman University Football Director of Internal Football Operations  Lakiah Robinson is set to participate in the National Football League’s Women’s Careers in Football Forum. The two-day forum will be held virtually February 24-25.

The program helps the NFL identify women currently working in college football as possible leaders for the future. Participants will interact with owners, General Managers, head coaches and front office executives in a series of discussion, presentations and breakout sessions. Participants will get an exclusive look into all aspects of running a professional football franchise on and off the field.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this forum,” Robinson said. “The opportunity to meet and learn from some of the key people in our sport is unbelievable.”

Led by NFL Senior Director, Diversity and Inclusion Samantha Rapoport, the forum’s alumni include Jennifer King, who made history becoming the NFL’s first Black female assistant coach when the Washington Football Team elevated her to running backs coach and Lori Locust, the Assistant Defensive Line Coach of the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Lakiah is most deserving of this,” said B-CU Head Coach Terry Sims. “She has played an integral role in the continued success of Bethune-Cookman football.”

Robinson is in her sixth year with the Wildcats. Previously, she has been an NFL Experienceship participant at Pro Bowl with NFL Operations and has attended the 2019 HBCU Careers in Football Forum.

