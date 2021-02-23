South Carolina State releases dates for 2021 spring season

South Carolina State has decided to go forward with a spring football season in 2021 and now it has dates to put with its opponents.



SC State has four games on its schedule, home-and-home series with two of its original MEAC rivals.

SCSU will open the season on the road against Howard University on March 6 in Washington D.C. The following week it will get a chance to play at home as it hosts Delaware State at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg, SC.



The schedule then provides SCSU with back-to-back bye weeks during the weekends of March 20th and March 27th.



Then its back north for SC State as it returns DSU the favor and comes to Dover, Delaware on April 3.



The condensed season will culminate back in Orangeburg on April 10 as SC State hosts Howard University.



South Carolina State, DSU and Howard last holdouts

The three programs on this schedule were the only in the MEAC to attempt to push forward with the season. The MEAC suspended the spring football season on February 11 after a total of six schools opted out.



Bethune-Cookman was the first program to opt out back in October. A few weeks later, Florida A&M followed suit. Both programs have played their final contests as MEAC programs as they will head to the SWAC this fall.



North Carolina Central became the third MEAC team to decide to sit out the spring when it made its decision in January. That left six schools split into two three-team divisions heading into the final weeks before the season was to start on Feb. 20.



Then Norfolk State pulled out due to COVID-19 concerns, leaving five programs remaining. Two days later the MEAC announced it was shelving its season after six of its programs had opt-ed out. Morgan State opted out due to COVID-19, while North Carolina A&T decided not to play once it was determined that there was no chance of playing for a championship.