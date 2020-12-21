Two HBCU alumni gain 2020 Pro Bowl nods

Two former HBCU stars have been selected to another Pro Bowl.
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead has been selected to his third Pro Bowl while Colts linebacker Darius Leonard has been selected to his third.
Armstead has opened 12 contests at left tackle, with the Saints ranked ninth in the NFL in scoring (28.4 ppg.) and seventh in rushing (131.8 ypg.). He was selected by the Saints in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
Despite missing two games this season, Leonard still has 109 total tackles (six for a loss) with two sacks, two quarterback hits, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The former South Carolina State star is currently one of four players in the NFL with at least 109 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles (joining Tyrell Adams, Blake Martinez and Jordan Poyer).
Leonard exploded onto the scene after being selected in the second round by the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. That year, he was named the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year after leading the league in tackles while adding 12.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, eight passes defensed, two interceptions, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He set the franchise record for tackles in a single season and his tackle total ranked third in league history for a rookie.
Leonard, who was named First-Team All-Pro that year, was one of only two NFL players to ever register 160 or more total tackles and 7.0 or more sacks in a single season.
The 2020 NFL Pro Bowl will not be played, however, due to COVID-19.