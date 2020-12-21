2020-2021 HBCU Hoops

Alcorn falls to sixth-ranked Houston

Alcorn State did its best, but the sixth-ranked Houston Cougars were just too much for it to handle.

 Photo: Dominique Monday
Posted on

Courtesy: Alcorn State Athletics

HOUSTON, Texas – Despite seeing season-high shooting performances from Troymain Crosby and David Pierce III, with the latter totaling a career-high 16 points, No. 6 Houston handed the Alcorn men’s basketball team an 88-55 setback Sunday at the Fertitta Center.

The Cougars enjoyed a strong second-half highlighted by Quentin Grimes tallying 18 of his game-high 27 points and pulling down six rebounds to complete the double-double effort. A Grimes jumper in the closing minutes stretched Houston’s advantage to 36 points, the largest margin of the contest.

After a messy first-half coming from both sides which included 12 Alcorn miscues, the Cougars eventually regained their footing and knocked down 58 percent (21-of-36) of their attempts from the field in the second. After both squads combined for 1-of-19 from three-point range in the first, the Braves matched Houston with five treys coming out of the halftime break, four of those belonging to Pierce.

Despite the 33-point final margin, Alcorn saw contributions from four different scorers to fuel an 11-4 spurt to cut the gap to 10 points, 39-29, at the 14:53 mark in the second. Houston quickly countered with its own 16-3 run to extinguish the Braves’ comeback hopes.

Houston continued to build its lead thanks to another 20-8 stretch, but the duo of Crosby and Pierce impressed for the visiting club with a combined 28 of Alcorn’s 37 second-half points. Crosby’s 23-point effort boosts his career total to 968, only 32 points away from reaching the 1,000-point club.

Crosby paced the Braves with 23 points while Pierce, Tyree Corbett, and Kobe Wilson chipped in four rebounds apiece.

Alcorn embarks to Virginia for a Tuesday, Dec. 22 meeting at Liberty slated for 12 p.m.

Alcorn falls to sixth-ranked Houston
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top