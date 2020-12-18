Norfolk State transfers granted eligibility

Courtesy: Norfolk State Athletics

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State University men’s basketball student-athlete Jalen Hawkins and

women’s basketball student-athlete Shine Strickland-Gills have been granted immediate

eligibility thanks to an NCAA ruling handed down on Wednesday.

The NCAA Division I Council voted this week to grant a blanket waiver to all Division I transfers

who met certain criteria. Both Hawkins and Strickland-Gills, who enrolled at NSU prior to the

fall semester, met those criteria and can begin competing for the Spartans immediately.

Hawkins, who competed last year for Robert Morris, is classified as a redshirt junior this year. In

2019-20 at Robert Morris, Hawkins averaged 7.3, points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game

for the Colonials, who won the Northeast Conference Tournament title. The Bronx, New York

native shot 42 percent from the floor, 33 percent from 3, and 72 from the free-throw line.



“We are excited about the addition of Jalen Hawkins,” Jones said. “He brings more experience

and depth to our team at the guard position. He’s very athletic and can score it at all 3 levels.

He also brings proven production to our lineup.”



Strickland-Gills competed last year at Central Michigan and is classified as a sophomore. She

played in 14 games as a freshman at CMU in 2019-20. Strickland-Gills logged 10 points and 15

rebounds in those appearances. The Saginaw, Michigan native show 80 percent from the line.

“We are so excited to add Shine to the program,” Vickers said. “She’ll immediately bring a

defensive mindset to our team. Her style of play and physicality are exactly what we need.”



Both Spartan teams have one game remaining before a brief holiday break. The NSU men

welcome UNC Wilmington to Echols Hall for a 4 p.m. Friday game, and the women host William

& Mary at 2 p.m. Sunday.