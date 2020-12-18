SIAC pushes winter and spring sports back

Courtesy: SIAC

ATLANTA, Ga. (December 18, 2020) – In consideration of the health and safety factors of our student-athletes and staff, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has announced delaying the start of winter and spring sports until March 1, 2021. Impacted sports include men’s and women’s basketball, tennis, golf, track and field, baseball, and softball.

“In light of the fluid and dynamic nature of unfolding COVID-19 developments, this decision was primarily informed by a desire to protect the health and safety of SIAC student-athletes, staff and stakeholders, while attempting to preserve critically important opportunities for student-athletes to resume conference competition at some point going forward,” said SIAC Commissioner Gregory Moore. “The SIAC will continue to closely monitor developments and make further adjustments as may be required.”

Each SIAC institution shall retain the autonomy to independently participate in non-conference competition and pre-existing contractual obligations. Team activities, practice and training opportunities, and contests against outside competition will be determined and defined by each member institution but must adhere and observe NCAA Core Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Sport and local COVID-related public health requirements.

The conference and its member institutions will continue to monitor updates related to COVID-19 and will provide further updates as the situation continues to unfold.