FAMU agrees to lucrative money game with UNC

FAMU is no longer in the MEAC, but its football team still has an upcoming date in North Carolina.
Florida A&M has agreed to travel to Chapel Hill, NC to take on the University of North Carolina Tarheels, according to FBSchedules.com. The game will take place on Sept. 17, 2022 at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
The Rattlers will be compensated heavily for the trip north. The guarantee for the game is $450,000 according to a copy of the contract obtained by FBSchedules.
FAMU has opted out of the 2021 spring football season. It will officially leave the MEAC on June 30, 2020 and join the SWAC on July 1. It finished the 2019 season 9-2 overall, best in the MEAC. However, it was not crowned champion due to being self-imposed NCAA sanctions.
As members of the division-less MEAC, FAMU has had to travel to North Carolina many times. Often twice in one year, with visits to Greensboro (North Carolina A&T) and Durham (North Carolina Central) on the docket. This one time trip will be much more lucrative and— who knows— FAMU might just bring the Marching 100. The famed marching band has not made it to the Old North State since 2014 when it performed at A&T. One would imagine that a solid payday like this would likely include the Marching 100.
The last HBCU to travel to UNC was North Carolina A&T. It did so during the 2015 season when UNC beat A&T 53-14. A&T was paid $300,000 to take the roughly hour drive from Greensboro to Chapel Hill.