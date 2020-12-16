Lincoln women end season with win over MEAC squad

Courtesy: Lincoln (PA)

DOVER, Del. – For teams with championship aspirations, the goal is to win the final game of the season.

On the strength of hot shooting, high-level intensity, and championship-level defense, the Lincoln University women’s basketball team finished their season with a resounding 72-55 victory over Division I Delaware State Tuesday at Memorial Hall.

Due to Monday’s CIAA decision to cancel the 2020-21 season, the Lions will not get the chance to end the season with a victory and a championship. Lincoln can take solace that, for the third consecutive season, it has defeated a team from the Division I Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).



As a team, Lincoln shot 47.6 percent (10-of-21) from three-point range. The 10 three-pointers were a season-high for a team that averaged three three-point makes on the season.

After starting the season in a shooting slump, and showing flashes of coming out of it in the previous game, redshirt senior Bryanna Brown (New York, N.Y./Bishop Loughlin) (New York, N.Y./Bishop Loughlin) exploded for 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting with nine rebounds. She added two assists and a steal for the Lions.

Junior Briyanah Richardson (New Brunswick, N.J./Matawan Regional) (New Brunswick, N.J./Matawan Regional) finished with 12 points and a team-high five assists, and 11 of the 12 players that played scored. SeniorKryshell Gordy (Chester, Pa./Ursuline Academy (Del.)) (Chester, Pa./Ursuline Academy (Del.) added nine points and nine rebounds.

Lincoln scored the first seven points of the second quarter opening up an eight-point lead which led to a Hornets timeout. Just when Delaware State appeared to be making its way back into the game, the Lions tallied the last five points of the quarter for the eight-point halftime lead.

Combined with the last five points of the second quarter, LU extended its run to 18-5 running its advantage to 16 points. Blistering shooting and stout defense keyed the spurt as the Lions forced five turnovers while shooting 5-of-8 from the floor – including 3-of-4 from three-point range.

The Hornets had one last gasp in them cutting their deficit to nine points with seven minutes remaining in the game. However, LU maintained its composure and never allowed Delaware State to gain enough momentum to get within three possessions.