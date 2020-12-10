Coppin State tops UNCG behind Tarke’s big night

After playing well in stretches during its first few games, Coppin State finally played a complete game.



Coppin State got a monster game from Anthony Tarke to come up with an 85-80 win over UNC Greensboro at home on Thursday. Tarke scored 33 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out four assists in the win.

The Eagles took the lead early, but allowed the Spartans to come back. The game was tied 35 all at halftime.



The second half belonged to CSU, as it shot a blazing 72 percent from the field, including a four-for-eight performance from the 3-point line in the win. It led by as many as 13 at one point in the second half. Not bad considering it was a 22-point underdog to the school from Greensboro, NC.





Playing without senior guard Dejuan Clayton, Tarke took charge in a big way. He shot 11-for-13 from the field and 9-for-15 from the free-throw line. He wasn’t just dominant on the offensive end either. Tarke blocked four shots and recorded four more steals as Coppin held UNC-G below 38 percent from the field.



Nedah Tarke had a big game for Coppin. He scored 20 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the field.



Coppin State has started the season with solid performances against the likes of Duke and Georgetown, but none of those resulted in wins. Things were different on Thursday night at home, though. It will return to action Sunday against the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC). It is now 1-4 on the season.



UNCG will return home to face another MEAC team when it welcomes Norfolk State on Sunday.