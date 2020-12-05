Courtesy of CSU Athletics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Coppin State’s Anthony Tarke scored a game-high 22 points for the second-straight game but it was not enough as George Washington pulled away from the Eagles during the closing minutes to win 85-69 on Saturday afternoon at Charles E. Smith Center.

GAMEDAY: @coppinmbb is in our Nation's Capital today to take on George Washington! Tipoff is at 2pm and can be watched on ESPN+#LetTheTransformationBegin #EaglesFlyHigh pic.twitter.com/nU61kMcWRt — Coppin Sports (@coppinsports) December 5, 2020

Tarke made 8-of-17 shots from the floor and also led Coppin with eight rebounds along with two steals and an assist. Three other Eagles finished in double figures as Domantas Sakickas hit four threes for 14 points in his CSU debut and both DeJuan Clayton and Kenan Sarvan added ten points apiece.

Clayton was credited with eight rebounds as well to go with three assists and four steals. He now has 1,312 points, tying him for tenth on Coppin’s all-time scoring list with Keith Carmichael and one-point shy of Hall of Famer Joe Pace, who led Coppin to a 1976 NAIA National Championship.

GW got the upperhand early on and led by as many as 27-10 with 9:49 remaining in the first half. Coppin cut the deficit nearly in half by halftime (42-33) and tied the game at 56-56 with 12:10 left in regulation on a layup by Clayton.

The Colonials then went on a 13-1 run over the next six minutes to pull away and never looked back.

Three GW players notched double-doubles as the Buff & Blue outshot Coppin, 50.8% to 32.1% and held a 55-36 advantage on the glass.

MBB Update: 10:45 left in regulation



GW leads @coppinmbb 60-56



Anthony Tarke leads all players with 18 points for CSU!#LetTheTransformationBegin #EaglesFlyHigh — Coppin Sports (@coppinsports) December 5, 2020

CSU is back in action on Sunday, December 6 when they travel to Drexel University for a 2 pm start on NBC Sports Philadelphia and FloHoops.