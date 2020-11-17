HBCU graduation rates mixed bag in revenue sports

The latest NCAA graduation success rate numbers are out, and the HBCU Graduation rate is a mixed bag in revenue sports.



The NCAA released its graduation success rate numbers on Tuesday. GSR is the Division I rate that accounts for transfers in/out. Also tracks graduation over six years.

SWAC trio, TSU lead way in men’s basketball graduation rates

The SWAC led the way in men’s basketball as two programs finished with perfect graduation rates. Mississippi Valley State and Texas Southern finished with graduation rates of 100 percent. Jackson State men’s hoops were also outstanding with a 92 percent graduation rate.

MEAC men’s basketball didn’t rate quite as high at the top. Coppin State’s 88 percent graduation rate was the highest in the conference. North Carolina Central (86 percent) and Howard (85 percent) were the only others in the conference who passed the national average of 83.



Tennessee State’s men’s basketball graduation rate was 94 percent, third behind Mississippi Valley and Texas Southern. Hampton’s men’s basketball program had a graduation rate of 86 percent, above the national average.

All MEAC football graduation rates below the mark

The SWAC’s top three in football mirrored the men’s basketball findings. Mississippi Valley (86 percent), Jackson State (83 percent) and Texas Southern (82 percent) all came in above the national average of 79. However, three of the lowest graduation rates belonged to the SWAC as Grambling (60 percent), Alabama A&M (58 percent) and Southern (51 percent) finished at the bottom.



No school in the MEAC achieved the football national average of 79. North Carolina A&T was the tops in the conference with 78 percent grad rate. Florida A&M’s 51 percent graduation rate was the lowest in the conference.



Related: Jackson State leads the way in APR

MEAC women’s hoops has solid performance

Four MEAC school’s finished above the average graduation success rate in women’s basketball. Florida A&M, Maryland-Eastern Shore, Bethune-Cookman and Coppin State all finished with 92 or better rates.



Alabama State was the lone SWAC women’s hoops program to achieve that total, graduating 94 percent of it’s student-athletes. The two lowest spots in the country belonged to Southern (47 percent) and Grambling State (44 percent).



Morgan State (58 percent) and Hampton (67 percent) finished in the bottom 10 of the nation.