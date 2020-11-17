Miles’ Fred Watson helps found Black Coaches United

Miles head men’s basketball coach Fred Watson has joined several other collegiate and professional basketball coaches in forming Black Coaches United, which is dedicated to empowering, developing and advancing the professional careers of racial and ethnic minority coaches in athletics.

United we mentor, teach & promote our fellow women’s & men’s basketball coaches for the good of our community, our game & future leaders. We aim to be the premier advocacy group for all coaches of color at every level. For info go tohttps://t.co/8VSbtWN781#blackcoachesunited pic.twitter.com/CZX00bV8gZ — Mark A. Blocker (@CoachMBlocker) November 11, 2020

Among its goals, BCU cites the desire to improve retention of the existing pool of racial and ethnic minority head coaches; expand the number of racial and ethnic minority head coaches at all levels; creating a pipeline of qualified future racial and ethnic minority coaches; and advocating for the establishment of equitable employer-organization cultures and work environments that are conducive to the long-term professional and financial success of current and future racial and ethnic minority coaches.

Additionally, student-athlete mental, physical, and emotional welfare and well- being will be paramount to the mission to support and enhance the student-athlete experience during their matriculation.

“I’m honored to work along side the industry’s most prominent coaches as we aim to educate and empower all black coaches at every level,” Watson said.

The BCU will provide training, mentoring and advocacy for coaches at all levels; from grassroots and high school basketball, to college basketball, the NBA, and the WNBA. This training will enable coaches to better connect with, educate, and empower the young people they work with, with an emphasis on kids of color and fostering the next generation of social justice advocates.

For more information on Black Coaches United, go to http://www.thebcu.org.