Beyoncé provides the gift of fitness to 10 HBCUs

Courtesy: Morehouse College

ATLANTA—Peloton, the world’s leading interactive fitness platform, and GRAMMY® Award-winning global entertainer and entrepreneur, Beyoncé, are partnering with Morehouse College to promote healthy lifestyles by gifting students with a complimentary two-year digital membership to online fitness classes rooted in the celebration of music.

The launch of the collaboration with Beyoncé, the most-requested artist by Peloton’s global community of more than 3.6 million members, commemorates Homecoming season, which most HBCUs celebrated virtually this year. As part of the collaboration, students at 10 participating HBCUs will soon receive a Peloton Digital Membership that will allow them to use the Peloton app to learn yoga, meditate, and improve their overall strength and physical conditioning at home while they listen to music that will inspire them to get fit. Peloton’s library of live online streaming and recorded exercise classes can be accessed on laptops, mobile devices, tablets, and smart TVs.

The Peloton partnership is being coordinated by the Morehouse College Office of Institutional Advancement in conjunction with the generous support of Beyoncé, a philanthropist and music icon.

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” said Beyoncé. “I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way. I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

Morehouse students will soon be able to download the Peloton app to develop a personalized exercise plan or choose from Peloton’s vast menu of virtual classes that will have them running, jumping, kicking, cycling, stretching, and lifting weights in their living rooms and basements. Peloton’s on-demand classes range in length and intensity, challenging users to build their endurance as they increase the difficulty level of each workout. Students can take classes virtually with their classmates and establish an online HBCU fitness community.

The nine remaining schools also receiving Peloton Digital Memberships include: Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Wilberforce University. Additionally, Peloton will build on its relationship with Morehouse to pursue long-term recruiting partnerships at both the internship and undergraduate levels.

“Beyoncé’s commitment to empowerment and artistic expression is an inspiration to the entire Peloton community,” said Peloton’s Head of Music Gwen Bethel Riley. “It is a privilege to be able to work closely with her and her extraordinary team to broaden access to our platform and collaborate on incredible offerings we think our members will love.”

Monique Dozier, vice president of Morehouse College’s Office of Institutional Advancement, said the gift will help to improve the physical and emotional well-being of students as they learn remotely at home during the pandemic.

“I would like to thank Peloton and Beyoncé for their generosity in providing this important opportunity that will give our students access to high-quality fitness instruction and outstanding music at their fingertips,” said Dozier. “Many of our students cannot afford local gym memberships because they live in households with an income of $40,000 or less. This donation will make it easier for them to maintain a healthy lifestyle as they pursue their degrees.”