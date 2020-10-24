More than 160 NCCU student-athletes march to the polls

Courtesy: NCCU Athletics

DURHAM, N.C. – More than 160 North Carolina Central University student-athletes participated in the NCCU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee’s “Black Lives Matter March to the Polls” event on Friday.

After receiving words from NCCU Chancellor Dr. Johnson O. Akinleye, Director of Athletics Dr. Ingrid Wicker McCree, and SAAC representatives Christine Alcox (volleyball) and Jessie Malit (football), participants marched from NCCU’s track & field complex to the on-campus poling site in the Albert L. Turner Law Building.

“I am so pleased to see that you all are being great leaders for our students,” Akinleye said to the gathered student-athletes. “We are so delighted that you have chosen to exercise your voice and your constitutional right. Your vote matters.”

NCCU student-athletes marching to a polling site in Durham, NC (Courtesy: NCCU Athletics)

“Voting is one of the most important things you can do in your young adult life,” said McCree. “This is your decision. I hope you have studied the candidates and you pick the right ones based on your values, what you believe in, and who you think is going to help lead this country.”

After casting his vote, Malit, a junior defensive lineman on the NCCU football team, talked about the SAAC’s goal while planning the event. “We wanted to focus on voter education because there have been a lot of protests, so people know what’s on the agenda; now it’s about taking the next critical steps to address these issues,” Malit said.

Friday’s march is part of the NCCU SAAC’s E.A.G.L.E.S. (Educated Actions Generate Lifelong Empowerment & Success) Vote initiative to help students, faculty, staff and alumni get registered to vote and continue to be engaged in the 2020 election.

Early voting in North Carolina continues until Oct. 31. Election Day will be held on Nov. 3. across the United States.