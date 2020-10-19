NC A&T band, men’s hoops have COVID-19 clusters

Two prominent groups of NC A&T students and student-athletes are dealing with COVID-19 clusters.



The University announced on Friday that five members of the men’s basketball program had tested positive. Sunday afternoon the school reported an even bigger cluster among marching band members.



According to information sent out on Friday, four players tested positive on Wednesday, prompting athletics and Student Health Center officials to take aggressive steps to control any further spread. A positive test came back from an additional team member on Friday morning.



NC A&T says those who tested positive have either been moved into the university’s isolation/quarantine residence hall or returned home to complete their quarantine period. Men’s basketball season is slated to start in late November.





NC A&T band hit with COVID-19 cluster

A total of 10 students who are members of the marching band AKA “The Blue and Gold Marching Machine” are among the NC A&T COVID-19 positive tests.



Eight positive results were returned Saturday evening and Sunday, prompting band leaders and Student Health Center officials to take aggressive steps to control further spread, including suspending band practices. Further test tracing revealed two band members who had tested positive at various points over the past two weeks. The university is exercising its protocol for quarantining students who have tested positive.



There is no fall football, of course, but marching band has been practicing this semester as the MEAC is slated to have spring football.



