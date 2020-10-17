Deion Sanders-JSU contract: Five things to know

The details of the Deion Sanders-Jackson State deal are out for the world.

It’s a four-year deal that last from Dec. 2020 through December 2024. Sanders’ base pay per year will be $300k per year.

Winning will have its benefits

Beat an FBS opponent = $25k

SWAC East Title = $10k

SWAC Title = $30k

Celebration Bowl = $50k



No SWAC team has beaten an FBS team in 35 years. Jackson State hasn’t won the SWAC East since 2013. Jackson State hasn’t won the SWAC title since 2007. And Jackson State has never been to the Celebration Bowl.



So if Sanders and JSU win the Celebration Bowl, that $300k becomes $380k based off winning alone. And that’s not the only way Sanders can add to his bottom line.



Sanders can also get a cut of the gate

Per the contract:

The number of tickets sold for such game is greater than 30,000 tickets (the gross revenue generated from any tickets sold in excess of 30,000 tickets, the Game Ticket Sales Revenue ), the University shall pay to Head Coach an amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the Game Ticket Sales Revenue.



Keep in mind that Jackson State has led the FCS in attendance in each of the past two years. And those were years where the team was below .500. And Deion Sanders was not the head coach.

