Six students from CIAA schools part of NFL program

NEW YORK – Six students from Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) schools, including five student-athletes, were recently selected to participate in the National Football League (NFL) Events and Club Business Development Experienceship Program.

Corey Cooper (football) of Shaw University, Marcus Davis (football) of Saint Augustine’s University, Cedar Davidson (women’s soccer) and Christopher Brown (men’s track & field) of Lincoln University, Jada Strickland (women’s tennis) as well as Marqeisha Nelson of Johnson C. Smith University were among the 32 students, out of over 180 applicants, selected by NFL Events, Club Business Development, and Football Operations to take part in this year’s program.

“We’re excited for these deserving students from our member institutions and HBCU communities- including the SIAC, MEAC, and SWAC – to take part in the NFL Experienceship,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. “This is a great opportunity to assist moving our students into the pipeline for leadership and gain invaluable access to the business side of sports while working with an industry leader.”

The NFL Events and Club Business Development Experienceship begins in September and runs through the end of the NFL league year. The program is a two-prong approach serving as both a mentorship and professional development program that introduces the career path of sports and event production to students.

The NFL Events and Club Business Development departments touch all facets of the NFL from the league office to all 32 clubs, providing participants unprecedented access to one of the most prominent sports leagues in the world.

To learn more about the NFL’s HBCU initiative, please visit the NFL Football Operations website at https://operations.nfl.com/.