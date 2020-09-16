Alcorn State football gets 2019 SWAC title rings

LORMAN, Miss. – A joyous occasion took place Tuesday evening at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium when the Alcorn State University football program was honored with its 2019 SWAC Championship rings.

The closed ceremony included a welcoming from Director of Athletics Derek J. Horne, an occasion speech from SAAC President LeCharles Pringle, a highlight video, a ring presentation with head coach Fred McNair and closing remarks from University President Dr. Felecia M. Nave.

“I want to thank everyone who put on this ceremony tonight to honor our football team, especially Dr. Nave, AD Horne and Coach McNair. It’s an honor for us to be recognized, and we as a team are very appreciative of all the support we receive from the athletic staff and administration,” Pringle said. “Last season, our team worked extremely hard to win another championship and we are all very proud to represent Alcorn State University. Winning the SWAC Championship right here on our field two years in a row was an unbelievable experience, and a moment that we as student-athletes will remember for the rest of our lives.”

The Braves won their second consecutive SWAC Championship and sixth straight SWAC East Division title last year. It was the 17th conference championship in program history and the fourth in the last six years.

“It was a great 2019 season – the team worked and played hard. This is something that you earn at the end, back-to-back SWAC Championships. I want to extend a thank you to the fans, the people that sit in the stands every Saturday – rain, shine, sleet, and snow – they’re our biggest supporters, our 12th man,” McNair said.

The Braves also played in their third Celebration Bowl and ranked number 1 in the nation in both interceptions and turnovers gained.

“It’s an honor to recognize the 2019 SWAC Champion football team and share our appreciation for their hard work tonight. It was been a pleasure to watch them this past season, and we are very proud of their accomplishments,” Horne said.

Alcorn will carry-over a 10-game home winning-streak, which is the fifth-longest in FCS.