The day is finally here and it’s time for HBCUniVersus. It’s a DJ Battle for a great cause as DJ 360 Elite takes on DJ 360 QC to raise money for Winston-Salem State University and North Carolina Central University. Enjoy, listen and donate.

HBCUniVersus will be broadcasted live between 4 and 6 pm on Saturday. Once the live broadcast ends a recording of the event will be posted later in the evening.