HBCU football may be on pause this year, but dozens of former HBCU stars will be in the NFL in 2020.
HBCU 2 NFL 2020 by the numbers
There are a total of twenty-eight HBCU players on active and practice squad rosters (practice squad rosters are still being filled out. this number is accurate as of 10am EDT on Monday September 7th, 2020) in the NFL.
South Carolina State leads the pack with a total of five former Bulldogs in the NFL. North Carolina A&T is not far behind with four.
The MEAC leads all HBCU conferences with thirteen players in the NFL, while the SWAC has eight.
There are two Division II HBCU players in the league, one each from the CIAA and SIAC.
HBCU players in the NFL for the 2020 season
Arizona Cardinals
- Joshua Miles – Offensive Tackle – Morgan State
Atlanta Falcons
Practice Squad
- Chris Rowland – Wide Receiver – Tennessee State
Baltimore Ravens
- Anthony Levine Sr. – Safety – Tennessee State
Baltimore Ravens Safety Anthony Levine Sr. is one of the most veteran HBCU players in the NFL.
Entering his ninth season in the pros he has been a key cog in the Ravens secondary rotation, playing in every game since only seeing action twice during his rookie year.
- Terrell Bonds – Cornerback – Tennessee State