2020 Football

HBCU 2 NFL 2020

A complete guide of all your HBCU favorites playing in the NFL in 2020.
Posted on
1 of 4
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

HBCU football may be on pause this year, but dozens of former HBCU stars will be in the NFL in 2020.

HBCU 2 NFL 2020 by the numbers

There are a total of twenty-eight HBCU players on active and practice squad rosters (practice squad rosters are still being filled out. this number is accurate as of 10am EDT on Monday September 7th, 2020) in the NFL.

South Carolina State leads the pack with a total of five former Bulldogs in the NFL. North Carolina A&T is not far behind with four.

The MEAC leads all HBCU conferences with thirteen players in the NFL, while the SWAC has eight.

There are two Division II HBCU players in the league, one each from the CIAA and SIAC.

HBCU players in the NFL for the 2020 season

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Practice Squad

Baltimore Ravens

hbcu nfl 2020

Baltimore Ravens Safety Anthony Levine Sr. is one of the most veteran HBCU players in the NFL.

Entering his ninth season in the pros he has been a key cog in the Ravens secondary rotation, playing in every game since only seeing action twice during his rookie year.

1 of 4
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

HBCU 2 NFL 2020
Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top