Jackson State and Southern University have reached an agreement to add an additional game to their Spring 2021 schedules and will meet Saturday, April 3 for a non-conference game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“We are very excited to add Southern to our spring 2021 football schedule,” said JSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson. “We now have four home games. Our student-athletes, fans, and supporters are going to enjoy our completed spring schedule.”
This is the first time since both universities joined the Southwestern Athletic Conference that the two programs will play in a non-conference game.
“We want to thank JSU Athletics Director Ashley Robinson for re-engaging us when we decided as a conference on spring football without the benefit of having our yearly scheduled contest,” said SU Athletics Director Roman Banks. “We are excited to continue this important rivalry, especially for our student-athletes and fans.
This will be the 66th overall meeting between the Jaguars and Tigers. SU leads the all-time series 36-29 having defeated the Tigers in seven consecutive contests. The two teams last met on November 16, 2019, which ended with a 40-34 Jaguar triumph in Jackson.
“We’re really excited to extend the rivalry,” said SU Football Coach Dawson Odums,” “This is always a game that has a high level of competitiveness, fan appeal, and pageantry.” “It will certainly be a great atmosphere for our fans, students, and of course, our team. We are definitely looking forward to it.