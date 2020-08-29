Lincoln (MO) the choice for Chris Paul in return to action

The NBA playoffs are back and Chris Paul’s HBCU Sneaker Tour rolls on. Paul wore a pair of custom Lincoln Blue Tigers shoes for the Oklahoma City versus Houston Rockets game five matchup.

The NBA playoffs had been postponed for the majority of the week as players refused to play after the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin. Saturday marked the return of action and a pivotal game for Paul’s Thunder team.

Thank You for reppin’ the Blue Tigers in your game today & at a time when we remember the life of Chadwick Boseman pic.twitter.com/I1TG0i6JZD — Lincoln University (Missouri) Athletics (@GoBlueTigers) August 29, 2020

HBCU fans were interested in a different kind of game on Saturday. The HBCU Sneaker Tour has in essence turned into a game of HBCU roulette. No school ever knows when or if it will get the spotlight of Chris Paul’s feet. One has to watch the game very carefully or scour the internet to determine who was the go to school for the night.

In the HBCU universe, there is more than one Lincoln and you have to know your Missouri from Pennsylvania. It was a faux pas that at least one national outlet had to correct via a deleted tweet. But getting it right in the end is what ultimately counts.

✊ @Cp3 is repping @LUBlueTigers today!



He's also added the names of HBCU grad Chadwick Boseman and former NBA player Cliff Robinson 🙏 pic.twitter.com/e3jFie4YBE — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) August 29, 2020

Paul also wrote the names of actor Chadwick Boseman and former NBA player Clifford Robinson on his shoes. Both men passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.

Lincoln (MO) is a Division II HBCU located in Jefferson City, Missouri. The Blue Tigers are members of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. The Blue Tigers joined the conference in 2010.

Every game during the bubble, Chris Paul has been repping a different HBCU on his sneakers. Today, he’s repping my ALMA MATER (@GoBlueTigers). This is HUGE because we often get overlooked. RESPECT, @CP3! 📸: @AmaniGrantPate pic.twitter.com/Hx2pxh4fHK — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) August 29, 2020

The nod to Lincoln was appreciated by fans and the university. The school ackowledged the look during the first half of Saturday night’s game.

