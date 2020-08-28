Chadwick Boseman, Howard alum and movie star, dead at 43

Renowned actor and Howard University alum Chadwick Boseman died on Friday. The 43 year old actor had been privately fighting colon cancer for the last four years. According to a release on his official Twitter account, Boseman passed away at home with his wife and family by his side.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

"It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of alumnus Chadwick Boseman who passed away this evening. His incredible talent will forever be immortalized through his characters and through his own personal journey from student to superhero! Rest in Power!" @HUPrez17 pic.twitter.com/8TFBTM0tlm — Howard University (@HowardU) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman a notable Howard alum

A native of South Carolina, Boseman graduated from Howard University in 2000 and attended the British American Dramatic Academy at Oxford University. Actress Phylicia Rashad, who taught Boseman, helped raise money so he could attend Oxford. Afterward, Boseman began his stellar career as an actor, director, and writer.

In 2018 Boseman delivered the commencement address for his alma mater. He was also awarded an honorary doctorate degree from Howard that same year.

“When you have reached the Hilltop and you are deciding on next steps, you would rather find purpose than a career. Purpose is an essential element of you that crosses disciplines,” he said at the time.

Howard University acknowledged the passing of Boseman on Friday with this statement on the school’s Twitter account.

“It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of alumnus Chadwick Boseman who passed away this evening. His incredible talent will forever be immortalized through his characters and through his own personal journey from student to superhero! Rest in Power!”

In a strange twist of fate, Boseman passed away on Jackie Robinson Day. He portrayed Robinson in the movie “42.” Jackie Robinson Day was pushed back this year from its normal celebration on April 15.