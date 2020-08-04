Va. Union’s Travon Willis finishes strong

Travon Willis finally got on the golf course, and he made his presence felt.



The Bud Kivett Memorial City Golf Championship is a 44-year-old partnership between the golf staff of the City of High Point, NC, the High Point Parks and Recreation Department and various community charitable organizations.

The championship is a 36-hole stroke play event open to the first 216 amateur golfers who enter, 16 years of age and older. Play took place over the beautiful Oak Hollow and Blair Park Golf Courses Saturday and Sunday, July 18-19.



The Oak Hill Golf Course is a 6,564 yards, par 72, with numerous creeks that come into play on more than half the 18 holes. Bunkering is modest but strategic. Blair Park is a 6,449 yards par 72 as well. It’s a well maintain public golf course that provides something for every player no matter their skill level.



Travon Willis is a rising Junior and a member of the VUU Golf Team. Willis finished with a 36 holes total score of 134 (66/68) and tied for 2nd. This was Travon Willis’ second competition since finishing the 2019 fall season. Willis and VUU finished eighth in the region in 2019.