Trenton Cannon signed by Carolina Panthers

After spending a New York minute with the Jets, Trenton Cannon is headed south again.
The former Virginia State running back has signed with the Carolina Panthers off waivers. He was acquired about 24 hours after being waived by the Jets.
Cannon appeared in all 16 games as a reserve running back as a rookie and played 19 percent of New York’s offensive snaps in 2018. But the Hampton native was dealt with foot and ankle injuries last year and was placed on injured reserve Nov. 1.
A two-time HBCU Gameday All-American and CIAA Offensive Player of the Year, Trenton Cannon rushed for 4,251 in his career. He scored 35 touchdowns on the ground his final two seasons at VSU. Extremely versatile, he caught a career-high 21 passes in 2017 for three scores and was also an elite kick returner.
After helping lead VSU to an unbeaten regular season and a CIAA Championship, Cannon was drafted in the sixth round by the Jets. He played primarily on special teams as a rookie but did see some time in the backfield. The team switched coaching staff after his rookie season, and he saw a reduced role before being placed on IR.
He joins a Carolina Panthers team in a new regime under Matt Rhule.