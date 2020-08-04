Marcus Brown
Bethune-Cookman track’s Marcus Brown headed to hall

Marcus Brown’s contribution to his Gaithersburg, MD hometown is being honored.
Courtesy of BCU Athletics

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Bethune-Cookman University Assistant Track and Field Coach Marcus Brown will be inducted in his high school Hall of Fame at Quince Orchard HS in Gaithersburg, MD later this year.

Brown was a member of the Cougars’ 2007 state championship football team as well as the 2008 indoor track and field state champions. Individually, Brown won the 2009 indoor state 4A championship in the shot put and would take an outdoor title in the discus later that year. His school records in the shot put and discus still stand at Quince Orchard.

Marcus Brown

Truly an honor

 “This award is truly an honor, and words cant describe how elated I am to be considered one of the best athletes to ever walk the halls of Quince Orchard High School, ” Marcus Brown said. “While competing and training during those times my only thought process was to be the best I can be for my coaches, teammates and then myself and also representing the cougars on the highest level. I would like to give a special thanks to my Coach Seann Pelkey, he guided me, stood behind me and believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself at times”

In addition, Brown garnered New Balance Indoor HS National Meet All-American status in 2009 as well as a USATD Junior Olympic All American award that same year. He would compete in the prestigious Penn Relays – becoming the school’s first individual medalist and finished with three top 15 national ranking.

Champion on several levels

Brown was a three-time Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) champion at the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore and was a two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference performer at Clemson, where he graduated in 2014. He participated in two NCAA East Preliminaries.

He joined Donald Cooper‘s staff here at B-CU after a stint at Coppin State University. Serving as throws coach, he’s played a key role in five Wildcats winning MEAC individual championships, including  Jeremiah Peters sweeping the 2018 Outstanding Field Performer awards at the MEAC  Indoor and Outdoor championships. In 2017, he coached Catoria Sirmons to her sweep of the shot put and NCAA East Preliminary appearance.

The Hall of Fame reception is scheduled for reception will be held October 10th in Gaithersburg, MD.

