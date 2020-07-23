Norfolk State’s Jermaine Bishop signs pro deal

NORFOLK, Va. – Former Norfolk State men’s basketball guard Jermaine Bishop embarked on his professional career this week when he signed with Phoenix Hagen in Germany’s 16-team Pro A league.



Bishop, who had also entered his name into the NBA Draft earlier this year, will head overseas for the 2020-21 season after completing his lone season with the Spartans last year. He will join a Hagen program that competes in the second-highest level among the six tiers of professional basketball in Germany.

A first-team All-MEAC honoree this past season, Bishop led the Spartans to a second-place finish in the league at 12-4. They went 16-15 overall, the eighth non-losing season in the last nine years for the program, before the season was shut down due to COVID-19