Another one bites the dust

Morgan State University has canceled its 2020 homecoming. That brings the new total to eight HBCU family reunions destroyed by the hands of COVID-19. By now hearing such news should not come by a surprise but let’s be honest, the thought of not having homecoming still hurts.

Due to continued concerns surrounding the threat of the spread of COVID-19, Morgan State University has announced its decision to cancel all university-sponsored, in-person Homecoming 2020 activities slated to take place during the week of October 11.https://t.co/lSq8mQHm28 pic.twitter.com/iawxxouiUe — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) July 22, 2020

official statement

In their official statement, the Bears stated that their decision mirrored the MEAC’s announcement regarding the suspension of all fall sports. “While this decision may be disappointing for the thousands of current students, alumni, and friends that look forward to this opportunity to fellowship and engage in revelry each year, unfortunately, our current reality calls for a greater sense of responsibility on the part of the University. Based on the best guidance that we are receiving from health officials this is the safest and most prudent course of action to take,” said David Wilson, Morgan State President.

light at the end of the tunnel

But there’s still a little light at the end of the tunnel. Morgan State is still dedicated to giving its students and alumni a taste of homecoming. The Homecoming Committee was tasked by the president to transition the popular MSU Foundation’s Annual Homecoming Gala to a virtual event. This event usually holds a sold-out crowd; sold-out means much money and I don’t think that the Bears want to miss out on that payday.

Every day the HBCU community bites their nails to see who’s homecoming will be next on the chopping block. Even though no one wants this to happen we all know a healthy safe life is much more valuable than a parade, tailgate and the rest of the good times that are had at HBCU homecomings. So, keep your heads up and just think this just gives us more time to come even more correct for the 2021 homecomings. Do we hear someone say homecoming road trip?