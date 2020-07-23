2020-2021 HBCU Hoops

FAMU’s Burney-Robinson signs pro deal

Shalaunda Burney-Robinson is ready to start her pro career after an outstanding stint at Florida A&M.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Former Florida A&M University women’s basketball player Shalaunda Burney-Robinson signed a professional contract to play overseas with the Czech Republic team, KP BRNO.
 
Burney-Robinson played in 87 career games, starting in 56 from 2015-2020. She amassed 745 career points and and shot 52.3 percent (308-of-588) from the floor. Burney-Robinson grabbed 594 rebounds and registered 52 blocked shots, including 22 during her junior season.

Last season the Palmdale, Calif. native recorded 10 double-doubles, including a 26-point, 17-rebound performance in the season finale against rival Bethune-Cookman. She finished her final season by playing in all 27 games, leading the team in scoring (10.7 ppg), field-goal percentage (52.0), field-goals made (116), rebounds (240) and rebounds per game (8.9).
 
KP BRNO is coming off a second-place finish last season, posting a 17-6 record.
 

