Delaware State absorbing neighboring college

Delaware State will be the first Historically Black College University to acquire an institution that is not an HBCU.

DSU signed an acquisition agreement with Wesley College, a private liberal arts college roughly two miles from the DSU campus.

Discussion between the two schools has been ongoing since March 2020, DSU President Tony Allen said in an email to the school community.

In a press conference, President Tony Allen says the DSU community is focusing on bigger and better amid the coronavirus pandemic and increased calls to address racism in the higher education sector.

“There was a case to be made that a university like Delaware State University should be focusing on other things,” he said.

“I would argue that that’s precisely what we’re doing. We are focusing on being bigger, broader, and substantively the most diverse, contemporary, and unapologetically Historically Black College or University in the country.”

Delaware State President Dr. Tony Allen

The agreement hinges on several contingencies including approval from the appropriate government and accrediting bodies and a successful organizational transition plan. Delaware State University must secure private or government funding to cover the acquisition. Delaware State will coordinate with Wesley on its fiscal 2021 budget, operation expenses, vendor contracts, and other obligations.

Allen said Delaware State will consider bringing on Wesley faculty and staff, but no decisions have been made about how many. There will be no changes made to athletic teams in the upcoming academic year.

The final dollar amount of the acquisition is still being finalized.

DSU is now expanding the campus off Route 13 to downtown Dover, adding 50 acres of land with 20 different academic halls, dorms, sports facilities, and administrative offices along State Street.