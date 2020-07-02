Howard University
Culture

Report: Howard University Homecoming 2020 canceled

Howard University Homecoming is the latest HBCU reunion canceled due to COVID-19.
Posted on

Add Howard University to the ever-growing list of officially canceled HBCU homecomings.

Howard’s Homecoming has been canceled, according to ABC’s Anna-Lysa Gayle.

This news comes on the heels of homecoming cancellation announcements around the HBCU world, particularly in the Southeast.

Spelhouse (Spelman and Morehouse), NC A&T’s GHOE, and several other widely-attended homecomings were pulled due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the month of June.

How will the Coronavirus Pandemic impact HBCU Homecomings?

We speculated in late March that HBCU homecomings would be, if not canceled, extremely impacted by COVID-19. It was just speculation then, but now we are at a point where the list of schools who HAVEN’T ruled out homecoming is more extensive than the schools who have already called it off.

Report: Howard University Homecoming 2020 canceled
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top