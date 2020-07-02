Report: Howard University Homecoming 2020 canceled

Add Howard University to the ever-growing list of officially canceled HBCU homecomings.



Howard’s Homecoming has been canceled, according to ABC’s Anna-Lysa Gayle.

BREAKING: @HowardU Homecoming is NOT happening this year, due to safety concerns amid the pandemic.



Just had a conversation with @HUPrez17 about plans for the fall, which will air soon on @whuttv. pic.twitter.com/o2iqpmOhFH — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@AnnaLysaGayle) July 2, 2020

This news comes on the heels of homecoming cancellation announcements around the HBCU world, particularly in the Southeast.



Spelhouse (Spelman and Morehouse), NC A&T’s GHOE, and several other widely-attended homecomings were pulled due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the month of June.





We speculated in late March that HBCU homecomings would be, if not canceled, extremely impacted by COVID-19. It was just speculation then, but now we are at a point where the list of schools who HAVEN’T ruled out homecoming is more extensive than the schools who have already called it off.