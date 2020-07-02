Blue chipper Makur Maker puts Howard on his final four

Two blue chip recruits visited Howard University last fall. One, Joshua Christopher, chose the Power Five route. The other still has HU on his list.



Makur Maker, one of the top players in the 2020 high school class, has Howard University among his final four college choices.

I’ll be deciding my College destination next week. My final 4 colleges are Howard, UCLA, Kentucky, and Memphis. #MakerMob — Makur Maker (@MakurMaker) July 2, 2020

“I’ll be deciding my College destination next week,” Maker tweeted on Thursday afternoon. “My final 4 colleges are Howard, UCLA, Kentucky, and Memphis.”



Maker made waves last summer when he had HU among his top ten. People scoffed then, but he made a visit to the school last October during Homecoming.



Christopher and Maker both made their way to the school, but Christopher decided to go to Arizona State. Many speculated that these top recruits were flirting with the idea of attending HBCUs simply for “clout.”



But even if that was the case, Howard has benefited from it. Jordan Wood, an incoming freshman from Texas, said he hadn’t heard much about HU before Christopher’s visit.

“I had seen on Slam that Josh Christopher had taken a visit to Howard,” Woods told HBCU Gameday. “I was watching his highlights when they were playing pickup and I was like, dang, that would be really cool if he went there. He’s trying to like send a message and start something.”



Howard coach Kenneth Blakeney didn’t land Christopher, but his visit did help him earn one big man. And his other big visit could pay off with an even bigger prize.