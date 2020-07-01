HBCU sports and culture will soon be hitting the big screen. Florida A&M alumnus Will Packer and HBCU supporter Chris Paul both announced projects surrounding HBCUs within hours of each other.

Will Packer Productions will produce “One And Done,” a sports drama about a blue-chip high school basketball star who chooses an HBCU. Universal Pictures is developing the film. Chad Sanders and Chris Spencer are the writers on this project.



“This is a timely story about a young man’s journey of discovery at an HBCU and his fight against the NCAA system,” Packer said.

This announcement comes on the heels of a month of highly debated banter about whether or not a top flight athlete would or should choose an HBCU. Mikey Williams, considered one of the top players in the 2023 high school class, stated that he will consider an HBCU when it comes time to make his college choice.

NBA All-Star Chris Paul, a former blue-chip recruit in his own right, is also producing some new HBCU-related content. Paul is co-producing a documentary about the struggles HBCU basketball teams face in competing with Power Five programs for top-level talent.



Paul played his college ball at Wake Forest but has direct ties to Winston-Salem State University as well as North Carolina A&T. He famously put on an NBA All-Star pickup game at WSSU in 2011 during the NBA lockout. Paul also teamed up to establish a formalized internship pipeline between Live Nation and North Carolina A&T State University.

He’s also good friends with North Carolina Central head coach LeVelle Moton.