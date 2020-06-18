GHOE
NCAT’s GHOE festivities canceled for 2020

North Carolina A&T’s 2020 homecoming festivities won’t take place, outside the game.
What some call the “Greatest Homecoming on Earth” won’t take place in 2020.

North Carolina A&T announced on Thursday that it will not have homecoming festivities this fall as the state and the nation continue to battle the COVID-19 epidemic. The school’s official homecoming festivities were set to take place Oct. 25-Nov. 1. 

The game itself, however, is set to go on. A&T will still play South Carolina State on that date, albeit with reduced fan capacity and pending state regulations.

How will the Coronavirus Pandemic impact HBCU Homecomings?

“After a great deal of discussion, we believe this difficult decision is the appropriate route to mitigate and reduce the potential spread of COVID-19,” Teresa Davis, associate vice chancellor for Alumni Relations, said. “Although we are deeply saddened and disappointed we will not be able to honor this highly-anticipated tradition, we believe if we make the necessary sacrifices now, we hope to be able to see everyone next year, with even more anticipation, excitement and enthusiasm.”

A&T’s homecoming festivities, better known as “GHOE” bring in more than $10 million to the Greensboro community annually, according to the school. 

