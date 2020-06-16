FAMU announces 2020 Hall of Fame Class

Courtesy of Florida A&M University Athletics
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | The Florida A&M University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will induct 10 new members into its Hall of Fame this fall, Vice President and Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha said on Monday. The new inductees include seven former student-athletes and three contributors.
The class will be honored during the Rattlers’ home opener against South Carolina State on Sept. 19 and a formal ceremony will be held at a later date.
The group includes Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Hall of Famer and former football standout Quinn Gray, Delon Turner and Mervin Jones (men’s basketball), Harold and Caroll Roberts (wrestling), Adriana Kostadinova (volleyball) and Preston “Mike” Rice (men’s golf). In addition, the hall of fame will induct three contributors, Dr. Makeba Earst, Dr. Gwenuel W. and Cynthia K. Mingo.
Delon Turner, Basketball (1990-1993). A Miami native who was one of the school’s greatest men’s basketball performers, Turner was a two-time Black College All-American (1992, 1993) and was the 1992 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year. He was a three-time All-MEAC selection (1991, 1992, 1993), twice earning first team honors (1992, 1993). He finished his career No. 2 all-time in career scoring with 1,765 points (16.8 ppg), and No. 3 in career rebounding with 974 boards (9.1 rpg).
Mervin Jones, Basketball (1982-1985). A three-year letter winner for the FAMU Men’s Basketball team, this Gainesville, Florida native finished among the school’s all-time leaders in scoring (1,136 points), assists (215), free throws made (266) and field goals made (454). He led the club in scoring (19.7 ppg) and assists (3.0 apg) as a senior and as a junior (16.6 ppg) and assists (3.3 apg). He was named to the 1985 Florida Citrus Bowl Red Lobster Classic All-Tournament team.
Harold and Caroll Roberts, Wrestling (1967-1970). Twin brothers, Harold and Caroll Roberts of Miami, were stellar members of the FAMU Men’s Wrestling teams of the late 1960s through the early 1970s. Each brother won two (2) state titles between 1968 and 1970, and both were state finalists in 1968 and 1969.
Quinn Gray, Football (1998-2001), who was enshrined into the MEAC Hall of Fame this spring, Gray was one of the school’s all-time great passers. He held school records in pass attempts (1,113), completions (562), passing yards (7,378) and touchdown passes (57), and he twice earned All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference honors (2000, 2001), leading the Rattlers to back-to-back MEAC titles (2000, 2001). He was a member of four NCAA FCS playoff teams (1998, 1999, 2000, 2001).
Adriana Kostadinova, Women’s Volleyball (2001-2004). A two-time Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Women’s Volleyball Player of the Year (2003, 2004), the 6-3 Kostadinova finished No. 2 all-time in FAMU history in kills with 1,563, six shy of the school record. A three-time MEAC Tournament Outstanding Player (2002, 2003, 2004), helped lead FAMU to an NCAA Tournament win in 2003, and wins over several nationally ranked teams in 2003 and 2004.
Preston “Mike” Rice, Men’s Golf (1997-2000). A men’s golfer extraordinaire, Rice was a four-time All-America, who was also a three-time FAMU team MVP, and two-year team captain. He was the linchpin for the Rattlers’ 2000 National Minority Championship Team, finishing that event as the Top Individual Medalist, shooting a FAMU school record 10 under par 278.
Contributors
Dr. Makeba Earst, Tallahassee, Florida. Dr. Earst has rendered dental services to FAMU students, along with being a financial contributor through the FAMU Boosters since 2007. A FAMU alumnus, Earst has won several awards for community service and her generous donations to Athletics and FAMU.
Dr. Gwenuel W. and Mrs. Cynthia K. Mingo, Gainesville, Florida. The Mingos are very active in FAMU alumni activities, as Life Members of the National Alumni Association. They are greatly involved in the local Gainesville community, and are also dedicated financial contributors to FAMU Athletics as Champion Builders. Their involvement with Athletics includes providing support to Rattler teams visiting the area (cold water, Gatorade, fruit); sponsoring team meals, as well as traveling to numerous away contests.