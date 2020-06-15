Robert Mathis Inducted Into Colts Ring Of Honor

The Indianapolis Colts have announced that former Alabama A&M defensive end standout, Robert Mathis, will be inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor.
Mathis is one of Alabama A&M’s most-recognized alumni. During his collegiate career, Mathis was a four-year starter on Alabama A&M’s defense where he emerged as one of the most-prominent pass rushers in SWAC history.
In 39 games at Alabama A&M, Mathis recorded 221 tackles while setting a program records with 44 sacks and 20 forced fumbles. As a senior in 2002, Mathis set a Division I-AA (now Football Championship Subdivision) record with 20 sacks.
As an Indianapolis Colt, Mathis continued his dominance and is the franchisee’s all-time sack leader. He played 14 years with the Colts (2003-2016), competed in 192 career games (121 starts) and totaled 604 tackles (456 solo), 123.0 sacks, 18 passes defensed, 52 forced fumbles, 17 fumble recoveries (three returned for touchdowns), one interception and 15 special teams stops. Mathis appeared in 18 postseason contests (11 starts) and tallied 48 tackles (32 solo), 6.5 sacks, two passes defensed, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was a member of the Colts’ Super Bowl XLI-winning team.
Colts owner and CEO, Jim Irsay, said “From a fifth-round pick from a small college to one of the most effective and feared defensive players in the NFL, Robert Mathis was a centerpiece of the historic Colts teams of the last two decades,”
Mathis will become the 17th honoree in the Ring of Honor which honors former players, coaches, club officials, and fans who have made outstanding contributions to the Indianapolis Colts football organization.
Team officials say Mathis will be inducted on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Lucas Oil Stadium when the team hosts the Green Bay Packers.