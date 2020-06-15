TSU’s R’Lazon Brumfield Breaks OVC Record

Courtesy of TSU Athletics

All-star jumper R’Lazon Brumfield, whose junior year was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, used the short three-month indoor season to leave his mark on the Ohio Valley Conference record book.

R’Lazon Brumfield takes flight to nationals on Monday, but the flyer in the triple and long jump settled in before take off to speak about his journey to nationals.



The Flying Tiger has competed in the triple and long jump at Nationals, accumulated twelve OVC medals, garnered four Athlete of the Year titles and qualified for regionals in each of his three years in blue and white. Breaking an OVC record was on the horizon for the Jacksonville, Florida, native.

The Tiger has continually improved his triple jump mark starting out with a personal record of 15.31m at the end of his freshman indoor season, then stretching his limbs to leap 15.90m meters as a sophomore at the Hoosier Hills Invite last year.

.@TSU_TigersTrack’s R’Lazon Brumfield has been named the OVC Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year! The sophomore has amassed 10 major awards over his two season in blue and white. Read more at https://t.co/bwA6RRuaPz! #BigBlueRising pic.twitter.com/z5NfJxPmDG — TSU Athletics (@TSU_Tigers) May 8, 2019

Following a gold-medal performance in the long jump on day one of the OVC Indoor Championship, Brumfield did what only one Flying Tiger has done before. Brumfield leapt into the championship record books with a 52’02.25” (15.98m) mark in the triple jump – a personal best, joining former Flying Tiger, Quamel Prince (800m) in the record books.

With three gold medals and a broken record, Brumfield became the first Flying Tiger to earn back-to-back OVC Male Athlete of the Indoor Championship honors.