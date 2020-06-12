Arkansas-Pine Bluff

UAPB Suspends Tennis Programs

Golden Lions will put the racquets down for the time being.

Posted on

Courtesy of UAPB Athletics

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Department of Athletics will suspend its men’s and women’s tennis programs for the upcoming season. Every student-athlete in the tennis program currently receiving athletic aid will continue to do so if they remain at UAPB while the program is suspended.

The student-athletes also have the option to transfer to another institution and gain immediate athletic eligibility. UAPB is one of more than 25 universities or conferences which has suspended, eliminated, or reduced sports sponsorship and/or championship formats due to the effects of the Covid-19, which led to the suspensions of athletics competitions and cancellation of spring seasons in mid-March.

“This was a very difficult decision, but one that was necessary at this time,” said UAPB Vice Chancellor / Director of Athletics Chris Peterson. “Everyone in collegiate athletics is facing unprecedented challenges, and UAPB is no different.”

UAPB Suspends Tennis Programs
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top