Morehouse and Spelman students arrested and tasered on live television

A student from Spelman College along with a friend from Morehouse College were forcibly removed from a vehicle in Atlanta on Saturday night by police. The event was captured on live television by CBS 46.

UPDATE: One of the students have been released. We will continue working to secure release for the other. https://t.co/ROcF5ct8mL — Georgia NAACP (@Georgia_NAACP) May 31, 2020

The two people in the vehicle have been identified online as Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim. A Go Fund Me account was quickly established for their bail money and by Sunday morning had reached over $44,000.

Spelman SGA stands in solidarity with Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young.



Please take care of your mental health tonight, AUC family. #Redefined79 #StudentsLikeYou pic.twitter.com/o5JNs6UwxZ — Spelman College SGA (@SpelmanSGA) May 31, 2020

In the video, Young who was the driver, was tased from both windows by police officers. The windows had been broken by the officers. Pilgrim was placed face down on the pavement with her wrists bound by zip ties. The event occurred at 9:46 pm according to the time stamp on the live broadcast.

THIS IS MY MOREHOUSE BROTHER MESSIAH AND MY SPELMAN SISTER TANIYAH!!!!! IF IT WASNT PERSONAL BEFORE IT IS EXTREMELY PERSONAL NOW. THEY DID NOTHING WRONG. NOTHING. https://t.co/2djDosP2B9 — Samaiya (@samaiyaaa) May 31, 2020

Was this Curfew Enforcement?

It’s not evident that either Young or Pilgrim had done anything beyond being outside after the curfew.

The City of Atlanta had established a 9 pm curfew for Saturday night after a chaotic Friday night downtown. After peaceful protests earlier in the day the city fell victim to areas of looting, vandalism, and arson.

Mobile alerts were sent out to notify people about the curfew although some claim to not have received the alerts until after 9 pm.

This emergency alert just went off on my phone. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/8GuX5NpMes — Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) May 31, 2020

An apparent witness at the scene claims that the two students did nothing wrong other than being in their cars. Krystyna Kridos who is on Twitter at @Mr_Wafflesss says she was also driving downtown at the same time. She identifies herself as a white woman and says that she was never approached by the police. A video of the incident was posted from that vehicle but it was at a much farther angle.

“I will never forget that girl’s screams as they dragged her out of the car and threw her on the ground. She was crying while trying to tell them she wasn’t resisting and asking what she did wrong,” Krys wrote.

The Georgia NAACP is reporting that as of Sunday morning one of the students has been released from custody, which is believed to be Pilgrim. There has been no word of Young’s release at this time.