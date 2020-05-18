Morgan State

Building Better Athletes: Morgan State joins a new partnership

Student athletes at Morgan State will have the benefit of nutritional resources
Posted on

Courtesy: Morgan State Athletics

BALTIMORE, Md.  — The Morgan State Athletics Department is proud to announce Optimum Nutrition has joined its corporate partnership program. 

“Optimum Athletic Nutrition is thrilled to partner with Morgan State Athletics to provide their student-athletes with one of the world’s most recognized nutrition brands!  Dr. Edward Scott and Andrew Magee continue to push their department toward athletic excellence and their passion and commitment to deliver a positive experience for all student-athletes is beyond evident with this partnership.  The future is bright at Morgan State!”- Optimum Nutrition Athletics



 

