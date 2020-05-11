Nearly 60 student-athletes leave Prairie View with degrees-in-hand

Courtesy: Prairie View Athletics
PRAIRIE VIEW – A total of 57 Prairie View A&M student-athletes and athletics support staff members are slated to earn their degrees following the conclusion of the spring semester, including one master’s degree.
Nearly every athletics program at PVAMU will be represented during spring commencement, set to be held virtually on May 9 at 10 a.m. Additionally, the departments of sports information, equipment and sports medicine will have at least one graduate.
Defensive lineman Stephen Scott will receive a master’s degree in Special Education Curriculum and Instruction.
This year’s crop of spring graduates leave behind quite the athletic legacy, with nearly 20 of them having played for a conference championship-winning team during their time on the Hill. Additionally, the group features All-SWAC honorees such as Dawonya Tucker (Football), Crystal Castillo (Softball), Christen Augustine (Volleyball) and record holders like Sunne Rodriguez-Weems (Men’s Track) and Kaizha Roberts (Women’s Track).
The full list of spring graduates from PVAMU athletics is listed below, along with sport and major.
Baseball (5)
Andrew Garcia – Kinesiology
Calvin Rucker – Political Science
Kyle Smith – Kinesiology
Demarco Thomas – Health
Brian Williams – Kinesiology
Men’s Basketball (1)
Antione Lister – Kinesiology
Women’s Basketball (2)
Dominique Newman-Worrell – Kinesiology
Bernesha Peters – Criminal Justice
Men’s Track & Field (7)
Ty’Ron Baker – Computer Science
Deante Crittenden – Civil Engineering
Samuel Omoera – Kinesiology
Xavier Robertson – Chemistry
Sunne Rodriguez-Weems – Architecture
Jovondi Williams – Electrical Engineering
Levante Williams – Biology
Women’s Soccer (2)
Alexis Mack – Biology
Kyianna Sykes – Political Science
Women’s Track & Field (7)
Tyla Bryant – Kinesiology
Jovana Espinoza – Kinesiology
Jakerria Hughes – Kinesiology
Jayrielle Joseph – Management
Stephanie Mathis – Mechanical Engineering
Kaizha Roberts – Psychology
Noelia Rodriguez – Psychology
Softball (5)
Crystal Castillo – Kinesiology
Gabrielle Fonseca – Marketing
Alyssa Garcia – Kinesiology
Kellady Johnson – Kinesiology
Natalie Mclennan – Kinesiology
Football (12)
Blake Clark – Architecture
Zachary Elder – Criminal Justice
Jalen Morton – Mechanical Engineering
Stephen Scott – Master’s in Curriculum & Instr. Special Ed
Antoine Stephens – Criminal Justice
Reginald Stubblefield – Kinesiology
Dawonya Tucker – Kinesiology
Aaron Walker – Criminal Justice
Tristen Wallace – Communications
Isaiah Washington – Criminal Justice
Jaylon Wooten – Management
Women’s Bowling (1)
Jada Davis – Communications
Volleyball (3)
Christen Augustine – Chemical Engineering
Cetara Carter – Kinesiology
Jaylan Thomas – Psychology
Women’s Golf (1)
Aubrianna Jordan – Biology
Men’s Golf (2)
David Baker – Computer Science
Zane Brooks – Management
Equipment Support Staff (3)
Jasmine Graves – Management
Taliah Hendrix – Criminal Justice
Antonay Lee – Communications
Sports Medicine Support Staff (5)
Sheltonise Dotson – Kinesiology
Regginee Flora-Booker – Kinesiology
Ariel Freeman – Kinesiology
Halona Kellum-Roberson – Psychology
Karras Mayes – Kinesiology
Sports Information Support Staff (1)
La Tajia Thirston – Biology