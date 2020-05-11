Texas Southern student-athletes getting it done in the classroom

Courtesy: Texas Southern Athletics

Even though COVID-19 halted on-campus operations, it was business as usual for the Texas Southern University Department of Athletics as the department honored 33 student-athletes and support staffers who will earn their degrees in the first-ever Student-Athlete Virtual Graduation & Sash Ceremony on Thursday evening.



“I get more joy out of this day than anything,” said Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Kevin Granger. “Knowing that our student-athletes will receive their degrees and move ahead to the next stage of their lives is what this is all about. Yes, you’re coming to college to play sports but you are really here to graduate so you can set yourself up for better opportunities once you leave college.”