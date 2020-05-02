Alcorn Awards 42 Degrees to Student-Athletes at Spring 2020 Commencement

LORMAN, Miss. – Even with a shift to all-online classes midway through the semester, 42 student-athletes from the Alcorn State University department of athletics completed their coursework and earned degrees at Spring 2020 Commencement.



It was Alcorn’s first-ever virtual commencement ceremony that was held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All graduates had their names read during the live online stream.



“The class of 2020’s accomplishments are not diminished by the recent world events. Although their time at Alcorn may have been cut short and the traditional commencement activities may look a little different this year, we celebrate these student-athletes’ academic achievement, the sacrifices they have made, the love and support of their families and friends, and the legacy of excellence they upheld in the most challenging of times,” said assistant vice president for athletic compliance and academic services Cyrus K. Russ .



The 42 student-athletes came from 12 different sports. Football had 11 student-athletes earn degrees, followed by baseball with seven and volleyball and women’s track & field each garnered five.

I might not have got drafted but I can say I left with a Degree in my hand🙏🏽 #Alcorn 2020 Graduate #Official a Alcornite 💯 — Solomon Ali Muhammad®️ (@SolomonAliM49) April 27, 2020

“Although we couldn’t celebrate in person, we had student-athletes from all over the world earn degrees today. This is a very special group who overcame enormous obstacles that were beyond their control. They were able to adapt in the middle of a semester, persevere through the circumstances and complete their coursework. Our graduates showed remarkable resilience during this unconventional time and we couldn’t be prouder,” said director of athletics Derek Horne .

Lil Bro Graduation was today so we made sure he got a chance to walk during Alcorn’s virtual commencement😂💜💛 #Classof2020 #ShowMeYourWalk @jayy_holt pic.twitter.com/I0mIuBj6pr — Dee Holt ❄️➐ (@D_1andOnly_) May 2, 2020