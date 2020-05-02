Alcorn Awards 42 Degrees to Student-Athletes at Spring 2020 Commencement

LORMAN, Miss. – Even with a shift to all-online classes midway through the semester, 42 student-athletes from the Alcorn State University department of athletics completed their coursework and earned degrees at Spring 2020 Commencement.
It was Alcorn’s first-ever virtual commencement ceremony that was held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All graduates had their names read during the live online stream.
“The class of 2020’s accomplishments are not diminished by the recent world events. Although their time at Alcorn may have been cut short and the traditional commencement activities may look a little different this year, we celebrate these student-athletes’ academic achievement, the sacrifices they have made, the love and support of their families and friends, and the legacy of excellence they upheld in the most challenging of times,” said assistant vice president for athletic compliance and academic services Cyrus K. Russ.
The 42 student-athletes came from 12 different sports. Football had 11 student-athletes earn degrees, followed by baseball with seven and volleyball and women’s track & field each garnered five.
“Although we couldn’t celebrate in person, we had student-athletes from all over the world earn degrees today. This is a very special group who overcame enormous obstacles that were beyond their control. They were able to adapt in the middle of a semester, persevere through the circumstances and complete their coursework. Our graduates showed remarkable resilience during this unconventional time and we couldn’t be prouder,” said director of athletics Derek Horne.
Spring 2020 Graduates
Benedicta Amankwah (W. Soccer), Applied Science
Raidarious Anderson (Football), Criminal Justice
Aliyah Bachelor (W. Soccer), BSN
De’Asia Brown (W. Basketball), Computer Science
Allen Bruce Jr. (Football), General Studies
Kirdis Clark (W. Basketball), Biology
Ambria Dorsey (Softball), Political Science
Gemma Dunn (W. Soccer), Health & Physical Education
Justice Edwards (W. Track & Field), Sport Management
Kyontez Everett (Football), Biology
Jose Fernandez (Baseball), Computer Networking & Info Tec
Kasey Fillingame (Baseball), Sport Management
Barbara Grubisic Cabo (Volleyball/Tennis), Business Administration
Kevin Hall (Football), General Studies
Shaquanda Hill (W. Cross Country/Track & Field), Sport Management
Mustaffa Ibrahim (Football), Sport Management
Josias Jean (M. Track & Field), Business Administration
Kyle Jenkins (Baseball), Computer Science
Devon Key (Baseball), Electro-Mechanical Engineering
Taja Landry (Softball), Criminal Justice
Alessandra Maganuco (W. Tennis), Business Administration
Simone McKinney (Softball), Psychology
Nathalya McMillion (W. Track & Field), Biology Pre-Physical Therapy
Tyreq Miles (M. Cross Country/Track & Field), Accounting
Wanya Morris, (W. Volleyball), Psychology
Solomon Muhammad (Football), Recreation
Tymesha Nabors (W. Track & Field), Agricultural Science/Environmental Science
Jemar Nunley (Football), General Studies
Melinda Perrilloux (W. Volleyball), Biology
Thaddeus Peyton (Football), Business Administration
Gjorgji Popovski (M. Tennis), Business Administration
Veronika Pytlikova (W. Tennis), Accounting
Jessica Ransom (W. Track & Field), Agricultural Science/Environmental Science
Joe Smith (Baseball), Electro-Mechanical Engineering
Quintin Smith (Football), Business Administration
Tyler Smith (Baseball), Electro-Mechanical Engineering
Daharri Thompkins (W. Volleyball), Psychology
Singryd Valadares (W. Volleyball), Psychology
Hakeim Warren (Football), Criminal Justice
Makayla Wiley (W. Soccer), Moecular Biology & Agricultural Science/Animal Science
Mikail Webb (Football), Biology Pre-Physical Therapy
Hunter Wilson (Baseball), General Studies
