Southern University adds former PAC-12 big men in latest recruiting class

Southern University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Sean Woods announced on Tuesday the addition of five players for the 2020-21 roster that includes one junior college transfer, three Division 1 transfers and one high school prospect all signed to play for the Jaguars next season.

“Under unprecedented circumstances, with COVID-19, our staff was able to assemble a tremendous recruiting class,” Woods said. “We identified the areas where we felt we needed to improve in order to complement the returning players and build upon the momentum of last season.



“I believe all five players embody the traits that we are looking for in future players here at SU that best fit our style of play.”

“I feel Jaguar fans will be excited about the upcoming season and to watch these fine young men when they return to the Mini Dome to showcase their talents.”