History

Top 15 MEAC Rushers of All-Time

The top 15 rushers in the 49-year history of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
With a few exceptions, the MEAC has been a run-oriented league for most of the last 40 years. That makes it a conference that allows running backs to shine.

We’ve pulled out some information about the top 15 all-time leading rushers in conference history. To be sure there are other backs like Maurice Hicks of NC A&T who didn’t quite play long enough to get into this club, but did leave their impact on the record books.



Before we dive into the top 10, here are the five who just missed the cut:

15. Richard Pompey, FAMU (2002-05) — 3,006
14. Gene Lake, Delaware State (1982-84) — 3,123
13. Reggie Barnes, Delaware State (1985-1988) — 3,282
12. Isisore Jackson, Bethune-Cookman (2010-13) — 3,277
11. Tony Barber, Florida A&M (1983-86) — 3,278

