Coppin State not renewing women’s basketball coach

Courtesy: Coppin State Athletics

BALTIMORE – The contract of DeWayne Burroughs , Coppin State’s Head Women’s Basketball Coach the last four seasons, will not be renewed as Eagles Director of Athletics Derek Carter announced on Monday afternoon.



“We would like to thank Coach Burroughs for his service and dedication to Coppin State University as a head coach and a proud alum,” said Carter.





Burroughs posted a 22-95 record in his four seasons while going 20-44 in MEAC games. Coppin went 8-21 with an 8-8 record in league play in Burroughs’ first season at the helm, earning the no. 6 seed in the 2017 MEAC Tournament. The Eagles finished this past season with a 3-26 overall record with all three games coming in conference play.



A Coppin State alum, Burroughs returned to his alma mater after serving as the Head Women’s Basketball Coach at the University of the District of Columbia.



Coppin State’s women’s basketball team has been to three NCAA Tournaments (2005, 2006 & 2008) and a pair of WNIT’s (2007 & 2009) since entering NCAA Division I in the 1985-86 season. The Eagles have won four MEAC Tournament Titles and four regular-season championships.

