Alcorn State parting ways with soccer coach

Women’s soccer will have a new direction next season.
LORMAN, Miss. – Junior Noel will not be returning as head coach of the Alcorn State University women’s soccer program for the 2020 season, the department announced.
 
Noel spent three seasons at the helm.

“I appreciate Coach Noel’s service and dedication to the student-athletes. He brought in and mentored recruits from all over the world and always acted in the best of interest of the program. I wish him the very best moving forward,” said director of athletics Derek Horne.
 
A search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

