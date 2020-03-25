Bowie State alumnus Khari Lee lands deal with Atlanta Falcons after a stint in XFL

A stint in the XFL has helped one HBCU product land an NFL job.



Tight end Khari Lee, a Bowie State alumnus, has signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Lee caught eight passes for 91 yards and two scores with the DC Defenders in the short XFL season.

The Falcons are the fifth team the BSU product has played for since coming into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He’s also been a member of the Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills.



Lee has played in 34 NFL games, most recently with the Bills in 2018.