Bobby Collins expected to take over Shaw basketball gig

Shaw University has hired a new head coach, and he’s a very familiar face to followers of CIAA basketball.



Former Winston-Salem State head coach Bobby Collins is expected to be named the program’s new head coach, sources tell HBCU Gameday. The news was first reported by Coaching Changes on Twitter and later reported by John Dell of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Collins led WSSU to the 2012 CIAA title and back-to-back NCAA Tournaments before moving on to Maryland-Eastern Shore prior to the 2014-15 season. He was 115-110 overall at WSSU, but 79-35 after the school returned to the CIAA. Collins got his start as a head coach at Hampton University where he led the program to a MEAC title and an NCAA Tournament in 2006.



He will take over a Shaw team that spent last season under interim Dominique Stephens. The team finished 5-23, the worst record in the CIAA.



Collins would be one of four active CIAA men’s basketball coaches to have coached at two programs within the conference. Virginia State’s Lonnie Blow coached at St. Aug, Fayetteville State’s Luke D’Alessio coached at Bowie State and Winston-Salem State’s Cleo Hill once occupied Collins’ seat at Shaw.