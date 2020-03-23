Alcorn State
Alcorn State basketball cleans house

Alcorn State will be looking for new men’s and women’s head basketball coaches.

LORMAN, Miss. – Alcorn State University will be taking its men’s and women’s basketball programs in new directions after announcing the contracts of Montez Robinson and Courtney G. Pruitt will not be renewed.

“We fully recognize and appreciate the commitment they made to Alcorn. These were very difficult decisions especially considering how they were both great mentors to their student-athletes. I thank them for their service and wish them the best in their future endeavors,” said director of athletics Derek Horne. “We have very high expectations for our basketball programs and will begin a national search immediately to identify their successors.”

Both Robinson and Pruitt spent five seasons at Alcorn.

Robinson led the Braves to a 69-86 record from 2015 through 2020. He spent the previous five years of his career at Bethune-Cookman in the MEAC.

